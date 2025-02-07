The Auditor General of Somalia, Ahmed Isse Guutaale, and his counterpart, the President of Egypt’s Central Auditing Authority, Mr. Mohamed Al-Faisal Yusuf, today held a meeting aimed at strengthening the cooperation between the two agencies they lead.

The meeting focused on establishing regular collaboration, enhancing the capacity, professionalism, and knowledge of auditing personnel.

During the meeting, Guutaale emphasized the importance of Somalia benefiting from Egypt’s extensive experience in public financial accountability and oversight. On the other hand, Mohamed Al-Faisal Yusuf reiterated Egypt’s commitment to establishing a lasting partnership with Somalia, centered around strengthening public financial auditing and governance.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to urgently establish an official framework for cooperation, which will lead to further meetings focused on sharing technical expertise and enhancing the knowledge capabilities of both agencies.

This will lay the foundation for exploring future collaboration opportunities, contributing to the unification of efforts in monitoring, transparency, accountability, and governance in both countries.