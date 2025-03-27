In a pivotal meeting held in Mogadishu, Mahmoud Maalin Abdulle, Commisioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SODMA), met with Wang Yu, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Somalia.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between the two nations in key areas such as disaster resilience, infrastructure development, and humanitarian support.

During the meeting, both sides explored the potential for increased Chinese investment in projects designed to bolster Somalia’s ability to withstand natural disasters.

Specific projects under consideration include large-scale water infrastructure initiatives such as the construction of dams, the drilling of boreholes, and the development of comprehensive flood prevention measures.

These efforts are seen as essential to addressing Somalia’s vulnerability to climate-related challenges and ensuring sustainable access to water for affected communities.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the enhancement of humanitarian assistance from China, focusing on the establishment of strategic disaster relief warehouses, capacity-building for Somali personnel, and the provision of essential equipment for disaster response operations.

Both parties underscored the importance of these initiatives in reinforcing Somalia’s disaster preparedness and overall resilience.

This high-level meeting highlights the growing partnership between Somalia and China, with a shared commitment to supporting Somalia’s long-term development goals, improving infrastructure, and enhancing national preparedness for future crises.