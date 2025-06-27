In a landmark bilateral engagement aimed at boosting labor cooperation and advancing social welfare, Somalia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Mr. Yusuf Mohamed, met with his Algerian counterpart, Mr. Feyçal Ben Taleb, during the 4th Arab Forum for Equality held in Algiers, Algeria. The meeting underscores Somalia’s continued efforts to forge regional partnerships that support its development goals in labor policy, youth employment, and social protection.

The discussions, described by officials as “highly productive and forward-looking,” revolved around expanding strategic cooperation in areas such as job creation, labor market reform, and the development of inclusive social welfare systems. Both ministers emphasized the urgency of crafting joint initiatives that would translate shared policy ambitions into tangible benefits for the citizens of both countries.

The bilateral meeting came at a time when Somalia is prioritizing economic recovery and youth employment, with over 70% of its population under the age of 30. The two leaders agreed that cross-country collaboration, particularly with Algeria’s well-established labor institutions, could help Somalia design more effective employment pathways and social protection frameworks.

“This partnership is rooted in solidarity and shared goals. Somalia stands to benefit immensely from Algeria’s deep experience in labor governance and social welfare systems,” said Minister Yusuf Mohamed after the meeting.

Key highlights from the bilateral dialogue include:

Job Creation Initiatives: A focus on scalable, youth-centered programs to address unemployment in Somalia.

Social Protection Models: Leveraging Algeria’s experience to develop inclusive safety nets in Somalia.

Knowledge Sharing: Technical exchange of best practices, policies, and institutional mechanisms in labor regulation.

Future Collaboration Platforms: Agreement to create working groups and official channels for sustained cooperation between the two ministries.

The ministers met on the sidelines of the 4th Arab Forum for Equality, hosted by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) and Algeria’s Ministry of National Solidarity, Family, and Women’s Affairs. The forum brought together government officials, civil society leaders, and researchers from across the Arab world to tackle inequality and promote universal access to social protection.

Participants discussed how regional governments can ensure no one is left behind—particularly in post-conflict and crisis-prone settings like Somalia—by building resilient institutions that provide education, healthcare, jobs, and social safety.

Algeria, a country with decades of state-led labor programs and a wide-ranging social protection system, serves as a model for emerging economies. Its frameworks for unemployment insurance, vocational training, and labor rights enforcement offer valuable lessons for Somalia’s Ministry of Labor as it works to modernize and regulate the workforce amidst complex national challenges.

“Our shared Arab identity and history enable meaningful exchange. Somalia’s transformation will be accelerated through partnerships like this,” said Algerian Minister Ben Taleb.

Somalia’s engagement in such high-level forums reflects a broader foreign policy strategy of partnership-building within the Arab League and Africa. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has recently intensified its regional diplomacy, seeking guidance and support from countries with relevant policy experiences.

This includes learning from Tunisia and Egypt on labor code reforms, from Qatar and the UAE on migrant worker systems, and now from Algeria on state-led social equity programs. These partnerships feed into Somalia’s National Development Plan 2025–2029, which identifies youth empowerment and social inclusion as top pillars.

This meeting marks more than just diplomatic goodwill—it signals a serious move toward institutional learning, policy innovation, and solidarity among Arab nations. For Somalia, tapping into Algeria’s expertise offers an opportunity to reshape its labor and welfare systems in line with both regional and global best practices, helping secure a more equitable and resilient future for its people.