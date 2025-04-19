Mogadishu – The Federal Government of Somalia has issued a strong accusation against Sivuyile Thandikhaya Bam, the Acting Head of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), claiming that he is undermining the country’s development and displaying clear sympathy toward the al-Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab.

In an exclusive interview with Somali National Television (SNTV) on Thursday, Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, said the government is actively considering “firm measures” against Bam, citing repeated behaviors that directly contradict Somalia’s national interests and security priorities.

“The man leading the AUSSOM mission has long been under suspicion. Now he’s no longer hiding—it’s clear he supports Al-Shabaab and is working to damage Somalia’s progress,” said Minister Fiqi.

Fiqi accused Bam of making irresponsible and misleading statements at the United Nations Security Council, including claims that Al-Shabaab seeks political legitimacy and no longer targets civilians—comments Fiqi condemned as both dangerous and factually incorrect.

“Such statements are baseless and extremely risky. They dangerously contribute to legitimizing a group that continues to massacre Somali civilians, bomb public spaces, and target government officials,” the Minister emphasized.

Diplomatic sources confirmed to HOL that Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is weighing the formal expulsion of Bam from the country in the coming weeks—a move that, if carried out, could severely impact Somalia’s relations with the African Union during a sensitive transitional period. AUSSOM officially replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) at the beginning of 2024 and is expected to fully take over peacekeeping operations by mid-year.

Al-Shabaab remains officially designated as a terrorist organization by the Somali government, the United Nations, the United States, the European Union, and the African Union. The group continues to carry out deadly attacks across the country, targeting civilians, the Somali military, and government institutions as part of its ongoing insurgency to overthrow the federal government and impose its extremist interpretation of Islamic law.

The Somali government has made it clear that it will not tolerate any actions—whether from local or international actors—that threaten the country’s peace, sovereignty, and long-fought stability.