Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, has sharply criticized Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, accusing him of attempting to ignite conflict in the Horn of Africa as a diversion from Ethiopia’s internal challenges. The accusation was made during a briefing on Wednesday at the ministry’s headquarters in Mogadishu, where Minister Fiqi met with department directors and senior advisors.

Minister Fiqi reaffirmed Somalia’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its unity and sovereignty against any external threats, particularly those with expansionist ambitions. He issued a stark warning that actions undermining Somalia’s territorial integrity could lead to widespread violence and destabilize the entire region.

“Somalia will not tolerate any attempts to compromise its sovereignty or unity. Expansionist agendas that threaten our borders will only bring instability and chaos to the Horn of Africa,” Minister Fiqi declared, highlighting the potential repercussions of such actions on regional peace.

The minister also addressed the ongoing Türkiye-mediated talks between Somalia and Ethiopia, underscoring Somalia’s genuine intentions in the discussions. He expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for their vital role in facilitating dialogue aimed at promoting regional peace and security.

“I want to clarify that Somalia is only commercially open to mutually beneficial agreements with Ethiopia. We will not permit access to the sea on military or sovereign terms, nor will we allow any long-term or short-term military presence,” Minister Fiqi stated, emphasizing Somalia’s firm stance. He stressed that any agreements made with Ethiopia would be consistent with international laws, customs, and treaties, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

This firm position is in line with Somalia’s broader policy of upholding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, a stance that has become increasingly vital amid recent geopolitical tensions in the region. The talks, facilitated by Türkiye, were seen as a critical opportunity to de-escalate tensions and foster cooperation between the two nations. However, Minister Fiqi’s statements suggest that Somalia remains deeply cautious of Ethiopia’s intentions.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has also reiterated the country’s stance, refusing to engage in negotiations with Ethiopia until Addis Ababa formally recognizes Somalia as an independent and sovereign state. He attributed the collapse of recent negotiations in Ankara to Ethiopia’s refusal to acknowledge Somalia’s sovereignty, a critical sticking point in the discussions.

The diplomatic friction between Somalia and Ethiopia was further exacerbated earlier this year when Ethiopia signed a controversial memorandum with the breakaway region of Somaliland. The agreement sought to grant Ethiopia access to the Red Sea in exchange for recognizing Somaliland’s independence and establishing a naval base. Somalia swiftly annulled the agreement, recalling its ambassador from Addis Ababa and reaffirming its commitment to maintaining its territorial integrity.

The move by Ethiopia to engage with Somaliland, which Somalia considers an integral part of its territory, has been viewed by Mogadishu as a direct challenge to its sovereignty. The annulment of the memorandum and the subsequent recall of the ambassador were clear signals of Somalia’s determination to resist any efforts to undermine its territorial claims.

The strained relations between Somalia and Ethiopia have deep historical roots, marked by decades of conflict, competition, and geopolitical rivalry. The two nations share a long and porous border, and both have vied for influence in the Horn of Africa, a region characterized by its strategic importance and chronic instability. The border dispute over the Ogaden region, home to ethnic Somalis, has been a longstanding point of contention, fueling animosities that have persisted for generations.

Ethiopia, under various regimes, has often been perceived by Somali leaders as an expansionist power seeking to assert its dominance in the region. This perception was further amplified following Ethiopia’s military intervention in Somalia in 2006, when Ethiopian troops, backed by the United States, entered Somalia to oust the Islamic Courts Union (ICU) from Mogadishu. The intervention sparked years of insurgency and resistance, leading to the rise of al-Shabab, the militant group that continues to wreak havoc in Somalia.

In recent years, relations between the two countries appeared to improve, particularly after Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018. His early years in office were marked by sweeping reforms and efforts to mend ties with neighboring countries, including Somalia. However, as Ethiopia’s internal conflicts escalated, particularly with the outbreak of the Tigray War in 2020, regional tensions began to resurface.

The current tension between Somalia and Ethiopia is set against the backdrop of Ethiopia’s internal turmoil, including ongoing conflicts in the Tigray, Oromia, and Amhara regions. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was once lauded as a reformer and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, now faces growing criticism for his handling of these conflicts. His government has been accused of human rights violations, and the once-promising peace process with Eritrea has stalled.

Minister Fiqi’s accusations come at a time when Ethiopia’s regional ambitions are increasingly under scrutiny.

The minister highlighted Ethiopia’s controversial engagements with the breakaway region of Somaliland, which Somalia considers part of its territory.

Earlier this year, Ethiopia signed a memorandum with Somaliland, seeking access to the Red Sea in exchange for recognizing Somaliland’s independence and establishing a naval base. Somalia swiftly annulled the agreement, recalling its ambassador from Addis Ababa and reaffirming its commitment to maintaining its territorial integrity.

The Türkiye-mediated talks between Somalia and Ethiopia were seen as a critical opportunity to de-escalate tensions and foster cooperation between the two nations. Minister Fiqi emphasized that Somalia entered these discussions with genuine intentions, motivated by its strong relationship with Türkiye.

He thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for their vital role in facilitating dialogue to promote regional peace and security.

However, the talks were derailed by Ethiopia’s refusal to acknowledge Somalia’s sovereignty, a critical sticking point in the discussions. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has made it clear that Somalia will not engage in further negotiations with Ethiopia until Addis Ababa formally recognizes Somalia as an independent and sovereign state. The collapse of the negotiations in Ankara has only deepened the rift between the two countries.