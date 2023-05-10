Somali Woman’s Courageous Stand Against Terrorism Rewarded with $10,000 by Prime Minister

Mama Farhiyo, a woman from Kahda district in Mogadishu, has been hailed for her bravery in refusing to let Al-Shabaab militants use her house as a launching pad for bomb attacks against government soldiers.

For her courageous act, the Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamze Barre, presented her with a $10,000 reward during a public function in the district.

As reported, Mama Farhiyo turned down the militants who had demanded to use her house for carrying out attacks against government soldiers.

Despite the tremendous pressure and fear of retaliation, she stood firm in her commitment to protecting her community and refused to allow the militants to hide in her home.

The woman’s bravery has been widely praised, with the Prime Minister commending her for her quick thinking and for setting an example for others to follow.

As a gesture of appreciation for her bravery, Prime Minister Hamze Barre directed the local government to repair Mama Farhiyo’s house, which was destroyed after the militants failed to secure the place.

The Prime Minister has also assured that all those who were injured in the attack will be treated at government expense.

This brave act by Mama Farhiyo is a strong reminder that ordinary people can have a significant impact in the fight against terrorism.

The incident also highlights the ongoing threats individuals face in Somalia, where Al-Shabaab militants continue to carry out attacks on civilians and government officials.

In light of these challenges, the Somali government is intensifying its efforts to combat terror groups by engaging the public and promoting greater cooperation between communities and security forces.

It is hoped that by recognizing acts of bravery like Mama Farhiyo’s, the government can encourage more citizens to take a stand against terrorism and work towards building a safer and more secure Somalia for all.

