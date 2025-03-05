Prime Minister Hamze Abdibare of Somalia participated in an emergency Arab League summit held on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt, where heads of state convened to address the escalating situation in Palestine.

The leaders discussed various aspects of the ongoing crisis, with a focus on finding a just and sustainable solution to the conflict.

During the summit, Prime Minister Hamze strongly reaffirmed Somalia’s firm stance against any plans aimed at displacing the Palestinian people. He emphasized that such proposals would not only be unjust but would also violate established international laws and regulations that safeguard the rights of displaced populations and uphold the principles of sovereignty.

The meeting underscored the importance of a unified Arab position in supporting Palestine’s right to self-determination and in condemning actions that threaten the integrity of Palestinian lands and communities.

Somalia’s commitment to a peaceful, just, and negotiated resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains resolute, according to the Prime Minister’s statement during the session.