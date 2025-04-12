Las Anod, Sool – In a landmark moment for Somalia’s political landscape, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has arrived in Las Anod, the capital of the Sool region, marking the first official visit by a sitting Somali Prime Minister to one of the northern regions.

The visit is widely seen as a major political gesture aimed at strengthening federal ties and demonstrating the central government’s support for the people of SSC-Khatumo.

The Prime Minister departed Aden Adde International Airport earlier today, accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Commander of the Somali Police Force, Major General Asad Osman Abdullahi (Asad Diyaano), and other senior officials.

The delegation joins cabinet ministers and members of parliament who had arrived in Las Anod over the past two days to prepare for the Prime Minister’s reception.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Hamza received a warm welcome from local officials and hundreds of residents who lined the streets, which were adorned with banners featuring President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the Prime Minister himself — a clear indication of the public’s anticipation and enthusiasm.

The visit holds both symbolic and practical significance. It is expected to include high-level meetings with SSC-Khatumo leadership, community elders, and local administration, as well as security briefings and public addresses.

Discussions will focus on peacebuilding, governance, development, and the strengthening of cooperation between the federal government and the SSC-Khatumo administration.

Prime Minister Hamza is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for several development projects aimed at improving infrastructure and public services in the region.

This visit is the first of its kind since the era of Somalia’s second President, Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke, and is being hailed as a momentous event in Somalia’s modern political history.

It underscores the federal government’s commitment to inclusivity, national unity, and regional development across the country.