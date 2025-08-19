Dhusamareb, Galmudug – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accompanied by federal ministers and senior military officials, arrived in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state, on Tuesday.

The president was warmly received by Galmudug leader Ahmed Abdi Kaariye (Qoorqoor), his deputy Ali Dahir Eid, members of the state parliament, community elders, and residents.

During his stay, President Hassan Sheikh is expected to hold meetings with Galmudug officials and civil society groups, as well as inaugurate development projects recently completed in the region.

The visit also comes as part of the government’s efforts to intensify operations against Al-Shabaab militants, with the president focusing on mobilizing public support and encouraging troops engaged in the ongoing liberation campaign.