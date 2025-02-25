The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, recently held a series of productive meetings with the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, Mr. Mohamed Al-Menfi, and the Prime Minister of Libya, Mr. Abdulhamid Dbeibeh.

The discussions focused on deepening cooperation between the two nations, with a particular emphasis on addressing irregular migration, boosting economic ties, enhancing energy cooperation, and advancing diplomatic relations.

During the meetings, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud underscored the pressing issue of Somali migrants currently residing in Libya, acknowledging the challenges faced by many due to harsh circumstances. He expressed gratitude to the Libyan government for its ongoing collaboration in the repatriation of Somali nationals.

President Mohamud further reiterated Somalia’s commitment to finding sustainable solutions to the challenges of irregular migration and ensuring the protection and welfare of its citizens abroad.

In addition to the migration issue, both leaders explored the shared interests of the two countries, discussing ways to reinforce economic and political collaboration.

The talks also highlighted the importance of advancing cooperation in the energy sector, with a focus on sharing expertise and modern technologies related to renewable energy and oil exploration.

The meetings culminated in the signing of several agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

These agreements, signed by key ministers and officials from both governments, aim to promote investment, economic integration, and the development of public services, marking a significant step in the growing partnership between Somalia and Libya.

The discussions and agreements underscore the commitment of both countries to foster a strong and mutually beneficial relationship, contributing to regional stability and prosperity.