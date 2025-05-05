The Ministry of Ports and Marine Transport of the Federal Government of Somalia has announced a renewed commitment to upgrading and modernizing the country’s port infrastructure, as part of broader efforts to boost trade and economic growth.

On a recent official visit to the Port of Mogadishu, Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, along with Deputy Minister Fartuun Abdulkadir Farah, conducted an on-site inspection to assess ongoing operations and identify areas for development.

The visit is part of the Ministry’s wider initiative to accelerate key infrastructure improvements and enhance the quality control processes for goods arriving through Somali ports.

During the visit, the Minister received a detailed briefing from the Port Manager of Mogadishu, Mr. Ahmed Mohamed (Washington), who outlined the current operational framework, recent achievements, and persistent challenges facing the port.

Minister Abdulkadir praised the continuous dedication of the port’s management and staff, emphasizing the Ministry’s commitment to modernizing services, upgrading technical equipment, and improving essential trade infrastructure.

“This visit marks an important step in our efforts to build more efficient and competitive ports across the country.

By investing in our maritime infrastructure, we aim to facilitate smoother trade operations and support national economic recovery,” said the Minister.

The Ministry’s strategic plan includes the enhancement of port management systems, expansion of cargo handling capacity, and the implementation of modern safety and inspection standards across all Somali ports.

The leadership has reiterated its determination to ensure that Somali ports meet international standards, thereby creating new opportunities for economic development and regional trade integration.