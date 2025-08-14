Mogadishu – The Somali Police Force has released an official statement regarding the armed confrontation that erupted early this morning in the Tarabuunka neighborhood of Hodan district, Mogadishu.

According to the statement, security forces were conducting a joint operation aimed at maintaining public safety and cracking down on illegal firearms in the area when they were confronted by an armed militia group. This led to an exchange of gunfire that lasted for some time between the security officers and the armed individuals.

Police described the incident as a “clear violation of the capital’s security protocols,” noting that the clash resulted in civilian casualties — including both deaths and injuries — as well as injuries to members of the security forces and some of the militia fighters.

The security forces eventually secured the area and removed the armed militia from the scene.

In the statement, the Somali Police expressed deep regret over the harm caused to civilians and extended condolences to the families of the victims. They also issued a warning to anyone involved in similar unlawful activities to desist, stressing that such actions undermine public safety and will be met with firm law enforcement measures.