The Chief of the Somali Police Force, Major General Asad Osman Abdullahi, officially inaugurated the newly renovated and equipped headquarters of the Police Traffic Division.

This upgrade comes as part of ongoing efforts to modernize and enhance the efficiency of the force.

The event was attended by the newly appointed head of the Traffic Division, Brigadier General Mohamed Osman Hersi (Hindi), who has implemented significant changes and improvements in the division in a short period since assuming office.

During the inauguration, Major General Asad Osman Abdullahi emphasized the importance of maintaining well-equipped and organized offices within the police force.

He noted that such improvements are crucial for better service delivery to the Somali people, reinforcing the commitment of the Somali Police Force to serve the public with professionalism and dedication.