The Commander of the Somali National Police, Major General Asad Osman Abdullahi, warmly welcomed officers who had completed their postgraduate studies (Master’s Degree) abroad to his office.

The Director of Planning and Training in the Somali National Police first briefed the Commander on the return of these officers and confirmed that they had made good use of the educational opportunities while abroad during their extended stay.

The Commander of the Somali National Police, Major General Asad Osman Abdullahi, congratulated and praised the officers who completed their studies. He acknowledged that their return comes at a time when their knowledge will be valuable for the ongoing development plans of the police force, and their expertise will be utilized to enhance the police’s capabilities.