In a formal ceremony held in Mogadishu, Brigadier General Asad Osman Abdullahi, Commander of the Somali Police Force, along with his deputy, Brigadier General Osman Abdullahi Mohamed, sent off a contingent of police officers who will be deployed to the frontlines to engage in the ongoing battle against Al-Shabaab militants.

This deployment is part of the Somali government’s ongoing efforts to eliminate the terrorist threat and restore peace and security to the nation.

Speaking to the departing forces, Commander Asad expressed his confidence in their abilities and reminded them of the gravity of their mission. “Al-Shabaab,” he said, “represents a group of young, misguided individuals who are driven by fear and have no regard for human life.

Their ultimate goal is self-destruction through acts of terror, targeting innocent lives. However, you are different. You are part of a national force supported by a leadership that cares for you and is committed to protecting your rights.

Furthermore, you have the full backing of the Somali people, who look to you for safety and security. Your mission is not just a military operation—it is a sacred duty, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

Every step you take in this fight is an act of worship, aimed at liberating your country and people from the scourge of terrorism. You carry with you the hopes and prayers of the nation, and we trust that you will succeed in your endeavor.”

The police forces being deployed have undergone intensive training, designed to enhance their skills, tactical knowledge, and overall effectiveness.

This preparation ensures that they are fully capable of taking on the enemy in various operational settings.

The Somali Police, now more equipped and prepared than ever, are ready to engage in direct combat with Al-Shabaab militants and bring an end to the threat posed by the terrorist organization.

Commander Asad further emphasized that the Somali Police are not just defending their country—they are protecting the future of the Somali people. By confronting Al-Shabaab head-on, the troops aim to dismantle the terrorist group’s ability to harm civilians and destabilize the country.

This commitment reflects the ongoing dedication of the Somali Police Force to uphold national security, restore public trust, and contribute to the larger effort of building a peaceful and secure Somalia for future generations.

The operation is expected to further bolster the security forces’ presence in the fight against Al-Shabaab, showcasing the Somali government’s determination to achieve lasting peace and security through coordinated military and police efforts.