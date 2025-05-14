Mogadishu, Somalia – The Somali Police Force has announced the successful arrest of a criminal gang suspected of carrying out a series of killings and robberies across the capital, Mogadishu, in recent weeks — with the latest incident occurring early Tuesday in the Hamarjajab district.

At a press conference held today in Mogadishu, Somali Police spokesperson Major Abdifitah Adan Hasan dismissed rumors circulating on social media and some media outlets claiming that a security officer had committed suicide. Instead, the spokesperson confirmed that the officer had been deliberately killed, and investigations were actively underway.

According to the police, the latest fatal attack took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Hamarjajab, a key district in central Mogadishu. A member of the security forces was reportedly targeted and killed, in what authorities suspect to be a premeditated hit linked to an organized criminal ring operating in the city.

Shortly after the incident, security forces launched a wide-scale operation across several Mogadishu neighborhoods. The operation led to the arrest of multiple suspects believed to be responsible not only for this killing but also for a string of recent robberies and violent crimes.

In his briefing, Major Abdifitah Adan Hasan emphasized the following:

The police categorically reject claims that the slain officer committed suicide.

The deceased was a victim of targeted violence, and evidence gathered so far supports that conclusion.

The suspects detained had long been under surveillance for their suspected involvement in organized crime, particularly in armed robberies and targeted assassinations.

One of the suspects was allegedly involved in a number of killings over the past few weeks, mostly targeting civilians and security personnel in densely populated areas.

Mogadishu, though relatively stable in comparison to previous years, continues to face persistent security threats — ranging from Al-Shabaab insurgents to urban crime networks exploiting areas with weak law enforcement presence.

The killing of a government security officer, especially under suspicious and public circumstances, adds pressure on law enforcement to deliver justice swiftly and reassure a public already grappling with trust deficits in the legal and security apparatus.

The spokesperson also addressed public concerns about the judiciary, revealing that several of the individuals now rearrested had previously been convicted and sentenced to death by firing squad, only to be later released under damaynta — a customary form of legal settlement in which families of victims reconcile with perpetrators in exchange for compensation.

This revelation has reignited debates over legal reform, with critics arguing that such settlements undermine justice and embolden repeat offenders.

The Somali Police Force says it is committed to:

Rooting out organized crime networks

Ensuring that repeat offenders face proper legal consequences

Working with prosecutors to tighten accountability measures

Enhancing public safety patrols in neighborhoods vulnerable to armed crime

The spokesperson called on citizens to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity, and trust the justice system, which he says is undergoing reforms aimed at “restoring accountability and credibility.”

While the arrests mark a notable breakthrough, challenges remain in ensuring that justice is served without political interference or customary bypasses. The Somali public, still haunted by years of impunity, will be watching closely as this case unfolds — hopeful that the cycle of violence and leniency is finally broken.