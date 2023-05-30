Somali PM meets with SSC khatumo elders

Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre met with traditional elders from the Sool, Sanaag, and Ayn regions .The discussions centered on the ongoing situation in the contested town of Las Anod, located in the Sool region, where violence has been underway since earlier this year.

During the discussion, Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre listened intently to the intellectuals’ viewpoints, underlining the critical necessity for a peaceful conclusion to the issue. He urged the elders to actively promote peace, unity, and stability. The traditional elders expressed gratitude to the federal government for hosting the event and offering a warm welcome.

They emphasized the grave humanitarian situation in the Sool region as a result of the long-running confrontations between Somaliland forces and militants linked with the Dhulbahanten clan.

The meeting with the premier unfolds just days after same delegation met President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu.According to anonymous sources, the elders’ visit to the capital is primarily intended to discuss the allocation and equal distribution of international help to the conflict-affected region.

The federal government is considering promptly transferring relief money to the SCC committee, which represents the SCC-Khatumo regions , reliable sources told Dalsan Tv .

The disputed city of Las Anod has been involved in violent confrontations between soldiers of the self-proclaimed state of Somaliland and local militias affiliated with the Dhulbahante clan in northern Somalia since February 6th. Since the beginning of the crisis, Las Anod’s hospitals have reported 299 deaths, 1,913 injuries, and over 200,000 displaced people.

The recent conflict in the northern Somali city has been defined by increasingly polarized and irreconcilable narratives about the causes of the fighting. The Somaliland administration blames terror groups for instigating violence whilst traditional authorities in Las Anod claim they are defending their community from rising insecurity and fighting for self-determination legitimated by widespread desire to reunite with Somalia .

Somaliland, a self-proclaimed republic with no international recognition, arose as a separatist state in 1991 during Somalia’s northwestern region’s civil war. It extends for approximately 137,600 square kilometers along the southern coast of the Gulf of Aden, a vital marine route between the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea. It is an important shipping route for petroleum. The SCC claims one-third of that territory

