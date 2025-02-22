Mogadishu, Somalia – The 11th Federal Parliament of Somalia is set to open its sixth session today, following an unexpected delay from its initially scheduled date of February 6.

The postponement, which was not officially explained, came amid significant political tensions and internal disagreements within the government.

The delay in opening the parliamentary session has been attributed to widespread political divisions. Lawmakers had pressured the parliamentary leadership to convene the session, leading to informal meetings at the residence of former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed.

Despite the constitutional requirement for the session’s opening, no official statement was issued by the parliamentary leadership until the last moment.

The delayed opening has drawn attention from key stakeholders, including the Federal Government, opposition politicians, regional state leaders, and political analysts. The divisions within Parliament have fueled widespread speculation regarding the motivations behind the delay and its potential impact on Somalia’s political landscape.

One of the major political issues overshadowing the new session is the potential motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre. Reports indicate that the motion originated in Kismayo and is linked to a power struggle between the Federal Government and the Jubaland administration following the re-election of Ahmed Madobe as Jubaland’s president.

The motion, which has reportedly gained over 90 signatures, is being pushed by MPs dissatisfied with the Prime Minister’s leadership, particularly his handling of the Jubaland elections. This is the first time that MPs from the Prime Minister’s own clan have spearheaded efforts to remove him from office, marking a significant shift in Somali political dynamics.

The Federal Government is facing mounting pressure, as multiple political factions—including MPs who lost positions, those excluded from land deals in Mogadishu, and opposition politicians—are rallying behind the no-confidence motion.

While Villa Somalia has been working to counter the motion, recent efforts, including a dinner hosted by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for MPs from the Hawiye clan, reportedly saw a low turnout of only 12 lawmakers.

Another pressing issue is the status of Somalia’s regional state elections. The mandates of several regional leaders have expired, raising questions about their legitimacy. Speaker of Parliament Sheikh Aden Madobe and South West State President Abdiaziz Laftagareen are working to align regional elections with President Hassan Sheikh’s vision for a one-person, one-vote electoral system.

To achieve this, they aim to remove government officials opposed to this agenda, particularly Minister of Religious Affairs Mukhtar Robow Ali and Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur.

Laftagareen’s term extension is nearing its limit, and he is pressured to organize elections. Meanwhile, President Hassan Sheikh faces a difficult balancing act in maintaining political alliances, particularly with Madobe and Laftagareen, without sparking further conflict.

The timing of the no-confidence motion remains a critical challenge. With a limited parliamentary schedule, there may not be enough time to introduce and debate the motion formally. However, the possibility remains that Speaker Sheikh Aden Madobe could expedite the process, as seen in the 2020 removal of former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire.