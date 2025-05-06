The Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), has returned to Mogadishu after leading a high-level delegation to the Arab Parliament Speakers Conference held in Algiers, the capital city of Algeria.

The conference brought together parliamentary leaders from across the Arab world to discuss key issues of regional cooperation, political stability, and the strengthening of legislative institutions.

Upon arrival at Aden Adde International Airport, Speaker Madobe and his delegation were warmly welcomed by members of both the House of the People and the Upper House of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, as well as other government officials.

The participation of Somalia in the conference highlights the country’s active role in regional dialogue and its commitment to enhancing parliamentary diplomacy.