The Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur (Madoobe), held a significant meeting with the Italian Ambassador to Somalia, Pier Mario Docco Coppi, at his office in Mogadishu.

The discussion centered on reinforcing the long-standing and multifaceted relationship between Somalia and Italy, as well as exploring ways to further deepen cooperation across various sectors.

During the meeting, Ambassador Docco Coppi expressed his satisfaction with the positive progress in the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

He noted that Italy and Somalia share a history of cooperation that spans decades, with significant collaboration in areas such as humanitarian aid, infrastructure development, education, and capacity-building.

The Ambassador highlighted the continued support Italy has provided to Somalia’s development, especially in the fields of governance, security, and peace-building efforts.

In response, Speaker Madoobe emphasized the importance of these enduring ties and reiterated Somalia’s commitment to further strengthening its relationship with Italy.

He expressed his appreciation for Italy’s significant role in supporting Somalia’s recovery and rebuilding efforts after years of instability.

The Speaker also acknowledged the ongoing support provided by the European Union, highlighting its crucial contribution to Somalia’s development.

Moreover, Speaker Madoobe pointed out that both nations share common values, including the promotion of peace, stability, and sustainable development.

He praised the collaborative initiatives undertaken by Italy and the European Union, which have helped Somalia address its challenges and make progress toward achieving its long-term goals.

The two leaders also discussed future areas of cooperation, with a focus on economic partnerships, trade, education, and the continued support of Somalia’s security forces. Ambassador Docco Coppi assured the Speaker of Italy’s continued commitment to supporting Somalia’s efforts to enhance security, governance, and socio-economic development.

This meeting between the Speaker of the Somali Parliament and the Italian Ambassador is a clear indication of the ongoing efforts to foster stronger diplomatic ties and ensure that the partnership between Somalia and Italy continues to flourish.

Both leaders expressed optimism about the future of the relationship and reaffirmed their shared commitment to a prosperous and peaceful future for both nations.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties agreeing to explore further opportunities for collaboration in the coming years, as they continue to work together to address the challenges facing Somalia and the broader Horn of Africa region.