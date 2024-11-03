The Federal Parliament of Somalia has voted to extend its sessions by one month to fast-track the debate and passage of key electoral laws, following a formal request from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

During a joint session of both chambers on Saturday, President Mohamud urged lawmakers to delay their recess for an additional month, emphasizing the urgency of finalizing the electoral legislation before the year-end break.

“I am asking Parliament to grant the Somali people the opportunity for free and fair elections by approving the necessary laws. I request the Parliament to postpone their vacation for one month to ensure these laws are passed,” the President stated.

President Mohamud highlighted that the country is at a pivotal moment, transitioning from a clan-based electoral system to a full democratic process where every Somali citizen will have the right to elect their representatives directly.

His request follows the conclusions of the recent National Consultative Council meeting, where it was resolved that the next general elections should adopt a one-person-one-vote model. Additionally, it was agreed that all Federal Member States would hold their elections on the same day in August 2025.

However, discussions are ongoing regarding whether the elections will follow a First-Past-The-Post system, where the candidate with the most votes wins, or a Proportional Representation system.