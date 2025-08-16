Mogadishu’s political landscape is entering a turbulent new phase as leading opposition figures intensify consultations on forging a new united front to counter President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. According to credible political sources, a high-level meeting was held late last night at the residence of former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, bringing together some of Somalia’s most influential opposition leaders.

The closed-door talks were attended by former Prime Ministers Hassan Ali Khaire and Mohamed Hussein Roble, alongside veteran opposition leader and MP Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame. The host, ex-President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, presided over the discussions.

The agenda focused on what insiders described as a “sensitive and strategic plan” to restructure the opposition movement. Central to the deliberations was the creation of a new coalition of presidential hopefuls, designed to consolidate power among those opposing President Hassan’s leadership after the collapse of reconciliation talks earlier this month.

Sources told reporters that the plan seeks to establish a formalized opposition bloc with a unified voice, potentially reshaping Somalia’s political balance ahead of the next elections.

The timing is significant. Tensions between Villa Somalia and the opposition spiked after negotiations between the National Salvation Forum (Madasha Samatabixinta) and President Hassan broke down in acrimony, leaving opposition leaders frustrated and divided.

The proposed coalition is seen as both a response to that breakdown and a strategic move to regain momentum ahead of the country’s transition phase and preparations for national elections.

Reports suggest that the architects of this alliance are seeking to expand its ranks. Former Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdon “Saacid” is said to be among those invited to join the new bloc, signaling a broader attempt to rally heavyweights around a single platform.

However, sources noted that not all opposition figures were informed about the latest meeting, raising questions about whether this new initiative might sideline parts of the wider opposition umbrella group already under Sharif Sheikh Ahmed’s nominal leadership.

The latest talks were held in Mogadishu at Sharif Sheikh Ahmed’s residence, under heavy security, on the night of August 15.

Analysts argue that the potential formation of a new opposition coalition marks a shift in tactics by Hassan’s rivals. Rather than relying solely on the fragmented National Salvation Forum, opposition heavyweights appear determined to create a more disciplined alliance that could challenge Villa Somalia directly.

Still, internal divisions remain a challenge. Just last week, opposition leaders failed to issue a joint statement on the collapse of talks with President Hassan, underscoring mistrust within their ranks. The new initiative could either unify their efforts—or deepen fractures if not managed carefully.