Somali Navy Chief Declares Readiness to Safeguard Waters Amid Escalating Tensions with Ethiopia

Admiral Abdi Warsame Osman, the Commander of the Somali Navy and Coast Guard, visited the Somali Navy command today and declared that the navy is fully equipped and prepared to defend Somali waters. Admiral Osman emphasized that Somalia possesses the necessary capabilities to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity and will take all necessary measures to prevent any violation.

Addressing the naval officers, Admiral Osman stated, “We want you to be prepared. The internal enemy will not take anything from us, and the external enemy will not take anything from us either.” He issued a clear directive for the Somali navy to be proactive and fulfil its duty of safeguarding the Somali sea.

Somalia has recently trained new marine forces in cooperation with the Eritrean government. These forces completed their training and returned to Somalia in 2023. Admiral Osman expressed the government’s intention to utilize the expertise of these newly trained personnel and bolster the strength of the Somali navy.

The assertive stance of the Somali Navy comes amid escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia. The tensions were ignited by a surprise pact between Ethiopia and Somaliland, a self-declared breakaway region of Somalia, granting Ethiopia access to the Red Sea. Somalia vehemently rejected the agreement, considering it a violation of its sovereignty.

The loss of access to Red Sea ports in 1991, following the Eritrean War of Independence, has been a longstanding challenge for Ethiopia. The recent agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland has further strained the historically complex relationship between Ethiopia and Somalia, rekindling deep-rooted tensions.

An extraordinary summit of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is taking place in Uganda on January 18. The summit aims to address and contain the escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia. The international community is closely monitoring the outcome of the summit, as regional stability depends on finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

