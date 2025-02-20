The Somali National Army’s 9th Brigade successfully carried out a targeted operation against Al-Shabaab hideouts in the eastern part of Hudur, a strategic region in Somalia.

The operation, overseen by Brigadier General Cilmi Aadan Isaaq, resulted in the dismantling of several militant positions, contributing to enhanced regional security.

The operation, which was met with a warm reception from local communities, marks a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to counter extremist elements in the region. The Somali National Army has committed to maintaining its presence and intensifying security operations to protect civilians and ensure lasting peace.

Local residents have expressed their appreciation for the operation, with many praising the SNA for its effectiveness in addressing the persistent threat posed by Al-Shabaab.

As security forces continue to push back against insurgents, the Somali government remains focused on stabilizing the region and restoring public order.

The SNA’s continued success in the region demonstrates its growing capacity to confront militant groups, a crucial development for Somalia’s ongoing fight against terrorism.