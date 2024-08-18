Mogadishu, Somalia — In a decisive show of strength, the Somali National Army (SNA) successfully repelled an attempted attack by Al-Shabaab militants on a military base at Elasha Biyaha, just 15 kilometers south of Mogadishu, on Friday. The attack, which targeted a strategic military outpost, was met with a fierce response from government forces, who engaged the militants in a prolonged gunfight, ultimately forcing them to retreat.

According to military sources, the attack began early Friday morning when Al-Shabaab fighters launched an assault on the base. Government troops, stationed at the outpost, quickly responded, engaging the militants in heavy combat. Despite the intensity of the attack, the SNA managed to repel the militants, inflicting casualties on the attackers. However, the exact number of casualties on both sides has yet to be confirmed.

The incident took place at Elasha Biyaha, a key location situated on the outskirts of Mogadishu, approximately 15 kilometers from the capital. The area has been a focal point of military activity due to its strategic importance in securing the southern approach to Mogadishu.

The attempted attack occurred on Friday, with the situation stabilizing by Saturday morning. Government forces continued to conduct security operations in the surrounding neighborhoods over the weekend, aiming to eliminate any remaining threats and ensure the area’s safety.

The attack is part of a broader pattern of increased Al-Shabaab activity, as the militant group has intensified its efforts to destabilize the region. Just weeks prior, Al-Shabaab launched coordinated assaults on several military bases in the Jubbaland and Galmudug states, where Somali forces reportedly inflicted significant casualties on the militants. The group’s persistence underscores its determination to challenge the Somali government’s authority and disrupt the ongoing stabilization efforts.

The Somali National Army’s successful defense of the Elasha Biyaha base highlights the military’s growing capability to confront and repel Al-Shabaab attacks. Following the repelled assault, government forces launched comprehensive security operations in the area, scouring nearby neighborhoods to root out any remaining militants. These operations are crucial in preventing further attacks and securing the perimeter around Mogadishu.

The attack on Elasha Biyaha is a stark reminder of the ongoing threat posed by Al-Shabaab, even as Somali forces make strides in their counterterrorism efforts. The militants’ ability to mount such assaults highlights the challenges that remain in fully securing the country. However, the SNA’s successful defense of the base and subsequent security operations are encouraging signs of the military’s resilience and commitment to maintaining control over key territories.