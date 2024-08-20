The Federal Government of Somalia launched a recruitment drive, seeking new recruits to join the national armed forces.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to rebuild and strengthen the Somali National Army (SNA) as the country prepares to assume full security responsibilities from the African Union forces.

In an official statement, the SNA has called on young Somalis aged between 18 and 22 years to apply for these coveted positions. To be eligible, applicants must have completed their high school education during the 2022-23 academic years, achieving a minimum grade of B+.

The Ministry of Education must approve the certificates, ensuring that all educational qualifications meet national standards. Additionally, candidates must demonstrate both physical and mental fitness, critical attributes for those who will undergo rigorous military training.

The selected recruits will not only serve their country but will also receive advanced military training outside Somalia.

In recent years, the Somali government has sent thousands of military trainees to Eritrea and Uganda, countries known for their robust military training programs. This external training is a key component of Somalia’s strategy to build a professional, disciplined, and capable national army.

Somalia’s military recruitment efforts have evolved significantly over the years as the country seeks to rebuild its armed forces amid ongoing security challenges. Following the collapse of the central government in 1991, Somalia’s military infrastructure deteriorated, leaving the country vulnerable to internal and external threats. The rise of extremist groups, such as Al-Shabaab, further complicated efforts to restore security and stability.

In response to these challenges, Somalia’s government has made the rebuilding of the national army a top priority. With support from international partners, including the African Union, the United States, and European nations, Somalia has embarked on a comprehensive program to train and equip its forces.

The recruitment drives, like the current one, are crucial in attracting young, educated, and fit individuals who can contribute to the country’s defense.