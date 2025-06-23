Baidoa, South West State – The Somali National Army (SNA) scored a significant victory against Al-Shabaab early Sunday morning after repelling a surprise militant assault near Baidoa, officials confirmed.

The pre-dawn attack, which targeted the village of Burjeed, several kilometers east of Baidoa — the interim capital of South West State — was met with a swift and lethal response by SNA units who had been tipped off in advance.

The Somali National Army, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted Al-Shabaab militants attempting to storm Burjeed in a coordinated ambush. The army’s local commanders on the ground led the defense, supported by rapid response units stationed around Baidoa.

According to military officials, Al-Shabaab fighters approached the village in the early hours of the morning, intending to seize control. However, the army, anticipating the attack, had set up fortified positions and launched a counter-offensive as soon as the militants arrived.

The clash resulted in the death of dozens of Al-Shabaab fighters, with no confirmed casualties reported among government forces at the time of publication. The SNA is currently conducting mop-up operations and pursuing the fleeing remnants of the insurgent group in surrounding rural areas.

The attack began just before dawn on June 23, 2025, with counter-operations continuing throughout the morning.

The fighting occurred in Burjeed, a small village strategically located on the eastern outskirts of Baidoa — an area that has seen increased militant activity in recent months as Al-Shabaab attempts to reassert control over regional routes and influence rural communities.

Analysts believe Al-Shabaab’s assault was part of a broader effort to destabilize Baidoa and its surrounding areas, which remain a key stronghold for federal forces and a hub for humanitarian and political coordination in South West State.

The group has suffered major territorial losses over the past year, and sporadic attacks like this represent both desperation and a tactic to retain relevance through asymmetric warfare.

The SNA’s swift response was made possible due to advance intelligence, underscoring growing cooperation between the military and local communities who often tip off authorities about impending threats.

Officials say the ambush was executed with precision, relying on both infantry and mobile units who quickly outflanked the militants. A statement from a senior officer suggested the success was a “clear indication that the tide is turning” against Al-Shabaab in the Bay region.

Baidoa has long been a flashpoint in the federal government’s fight against Al-Shabaab. Despite repeated attempts by the group to sow fear and disrupt governance, the region has steadily resisted militant control, largely due to enhanced collaboration between the SNA, state forces, and international partners.

Today’s success in Burjeed reflects a broader shift in momentum as Somali forces continue to reclaim territories and restore state authority in rural areas.