Galgaduud – The Commander of the Somali National Army’s Land Forces, Major General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, along with accompanying senior officers, visited El Dheer district in the Galgaduud region to meet national army troops stationed there for the fight against the Khawarij militant group.

The officers inspected the army’s front-line defenses and held a series of special meetings with the SNA commanders in El Dheer, focusing on encouragement and commendation for their ongoing efforts.

Major General Sahal congratulated the officers and troops on the victories they have achieved and urged them to sustain and intensify the operations against the Khawarij.

The visit comes at a time when military offensives aimed at clearing terrorist elements are underway in various regions of the country.