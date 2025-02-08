The Somali National Army (SNA), in coordination with the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) and backed by local fighters, has successfully neutralized several militants from the Al-Shabaab group and apprehended others during an ongoing security operation.

The operation, which is focused on the Jinka Wabiga areas in the eastern Hiiraan region, aims to eliminate insurgent threats and restore peace to the region. Military officials confirmed that the operation has been successful in dismantling key militant positions and disrupting the group’s activities.

Authorities have assured the public that efforts will continue to secure the region, with the military committed to eliminating Al-Shabaab’s presence and ensuring the safety of local communities.

The operation marks a significant step in the broader campaign against terrorism in Somalia.