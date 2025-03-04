The Commander of the Somali National Army’s Land Forces, General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, recently visited the forces stationed in the Qoryaale area, near Jalalaqsi in the Hiiraan region, to offer encouragement and show solidarity with the troops engaged in the fight against terrorism.

Accompanied by key officials from the Hirshabelle region, including Vice President Yusuf Ahmed Hagar Dabageed, General Sahal praised the bravery and selflessness of the local forces. He commended their commitment to defending their communities against the terrorist groups threatening stability and security in Somalia.

The local forces, who are an integral part of the national strategy, have been playing a significant role in the ongoing operations to liberate the country from terrorist influence.

During the visit, General Sahal reassured the fighters of the Somali government’s unwavering support. He emphasized the importance of their role in safeguarding the nation and expressed the government’s commitment to providing necessary assistance.

He also promised that any injured soldiers would receive immediate medical attention, highlighting the importance of their welfare and the government’s responsibility to support them in all aspects.

The forces stationed in the Hiiraan region, particularly the local defenders in Qoryaale, have been critical in the national effort to eliminate terrorist groups and restore peace to the country.

Their courage in the face of adversity continues to inspire hope for a safer Somalia, and their contribution is vital to the ongoing operations aimed at eradicating extremism from the region.

General Sahal’s visit underscores the Somali National Army’s resolve to strengthen the fight against terrorism while ensuring the wellbeing and morale of the troops on the frontlines.

The government remains committed to providing all necessary resources to support these efforts.