In a significant military victory, the Somali National Army (SNA) alongside local militia forces successfully repelled an attack by Khawarij militants in the Ceel Cali Axmed area of the Shabelle Dhexe region.

The joint forces managed to burn and capture all the enemy’s military vehicles, significantly weakening the attacking group.

In addition to destroying the militants’ vehicles, the operation led to the elimination of several key leaders and fighters of the Khawarij.

The leaders of the group, including notorious warlord Xasan Cabdiwaaxid Abdi Dhicisoow (Xasan Gureey), were confirmed dead, along with other high-ranking militants such as Daahir Buuhsade, Khaalid Jiis, Anas, and Asaam. Their bodies were displayed by the authorities in an effort to highlight the success of the operation.

Despite the heavy casualties among the Khawarij forces, several members managed to flee the area, and SNA and local forces are currently conducting widespread operations across the Hirshabelle region to track down and neutralize any remaining militants.

The operation is expected to further secure the region, as the Somali military continues to target terrorist factions threatening local stability and safety.

This victory marks a significant step in Somalia’s ongoing efforts to eliminate terrorist organizations operating within the country, bolstering both national security and the resilience of local communities against extremist threats.