On Tuesday, Somalia Federal Government Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Fardowsa Osman Igal received and held meeting with the European Union Ambassador to Somalia, Karin Johansson.

They discussed bolstering cooperation in the fields of aviation, work improvement and sharing experiences.

Minister Fardowsa expressed gratitude to the EU Envoy for the meeting and underscored the significance of closer cooperation to enhance aviation sector.

She pointed out the undertaking by the Somali to upgrading the aviation and highlighted the importance of fostering capacity building programs for Somali Aviation personnel.

The European Union Envoy on her part, commended the significant steps put in place by the Somali government to bolstering the aviation sector and pledged the continuous support by the EU to modernizing the air traffic management system to ensure efficiency and safety of the air travel and facilitate better connectivity to the international arena.