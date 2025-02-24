Somali Minister of Energy, Cabdullaahi Bidhaan Warsame, engaged in productive discussions with Qatari Minister of Energy and Industry, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, in Doha this week.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations and explored opportunities for enhanced cooperation in the renewable energy sector, particularly in the realm of green energy.

During the meeting, both ministers expressed a shared commitment to advancing sustainable energy initiatives, with a focus on renewable technologies and green solutions that would contribute to long-term environmental goals.

Discussions highlighted the potential for joint investments in clean energy projects, particularly in solar and wind power, which are crucial for fostering energy security and addressing climate change.

The ministers also addressed the strategic role that both countries can play in the global energy transition, with Qatar’s advanced energy expertise and Somalia’s emerging energy needs providing a strong foundation for collaboration.

Minister Warsame emphasized Somalia’s dedication to transforming its energy infrastructure and underscored the importance of international partnerships in achieving these goals.

Minister al-Kaabi reaffirmed Qatar’s support for Somalia’s renewable energy initiatives and expressed readiness to explore further opportunities for knowledge exchange, technological advancements, and capacity-building in the sector.

The meeting underscores the growing ties between Somalia and Qatar, highlighting the importance of green energy cooperation as both nations strive toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future.