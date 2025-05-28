MOGADISHU – Somalia’s Military Court on Wednesday sentenced a soldier to death by firing squad after he was found guilty of fatally shooting his fellow serviceman during a heated altercation over a single cigarette.

The convicted soldier, Ex-Private Abdulqadir Haji Yusuf, and the victim, Ex-Private Ismail Hassan Ibrahim “Macawiisley”, both served in Unit 222 of the 22nd Military Police Battalion, which is stationed in the Deynile district of Mogadishu.

According to court documents and testimony presented during the trial, the incident occurred on February 17, 2025, at the construction base camp in Deynile. The altercation reportedly escalated from a verbal disagreement over a cigarette into a fatal shooting.

The court presided over by Brigadier General Hassan Ali Nur Shuute, Chairman of the First Degree Military Court, confirmed that sufficient time and due process were granted to both the prosecution and defense to present their cases.

After examining the evidence, the court ruled that the actions of the accused met the legal criteria for intentional homicide under military justice codes and thus warranted the maximum penalty of capital punishment.

“The court has today delivered a verdict of death by firing squad against Ex-Private Abdulqadir Haji Yusuf as lawful retribution (qisaas) for the killing of his comrade, Ex-Private Ismail Hassan Ibrahim,” announced Judge Shuute in a press briefing.

The court’s decision underscores the Somali National Armed Forces’ strict stance against indiscipline, especially when it results in fatal violence within the ranks. The Somali military judiciary maintains zero tolerance for actions that undermine unit cohesion, trust, and discipline—critical elements for a national force actively engaged in security operations.

The verdict also reflects the growing role of Somalia’s military courts in delivering timely and public rulings, as the country continues to reform its security sector in accordance with national and international human rights standards.

The seemingly minor dispute over a single cigarette bullet tragically spiraled into a deadly confrontation. Eyewitnesses noted that the argument intensified quickly, and despite being comrades-in-arms, Abdulqadir pulled out his weapon and fatally shot Ismail on the spot.

Such internal incidents have prompted Somali military leadership to invest more in conflict resolution training, mental health support, and disciplinary frameworks to reduce in-unit violence.

While the defendant has the right to appeal the verdict to the Court of Military Appeals, the judgment remains enforceable unless overturned. The family of the deceased soldier, Ismail Hassan Ibrahim, has been informed of the court’s ruling and is reported to have welcomed the verdict as just and proportionate.

This high-profile case serves as a reminder of the importance of discipline within the armed forces and the seriousness with which Somalia’s military judiciary approaches violations of the code of conduct. As the nation continues its stabilization efforts, the enforcement of military law is seen as essential to maintaining morale, order, and justice within its ranks.