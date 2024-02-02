Somali military and its allies destroy Al-Shabab storage centre in Galgaduud region

The Somali National Army receiving support from the international allied fighters have on Friday successfully conducted a joint operation against the Al-Shabab militants in Galgaduud region.

A statement from the Somali National News Agency (SONNA) said that the operation, targeted two locations in the areas of Jajar and Garabla, where the Al-Shabab had set up their weapon storage and vehicle garage

The agency said that the first operation dismantled the weapon storage center, which had large quantities of explosives, ammunition and weapons.

The second operation targeted the vehicle garage, where dozens of armoured vehicles were parked were destroyed.

The government agency also added that the operation resulted in the death and injuries of several Al-Shabab insurgents while others fled from the area after the attack by government forces.

However, the statement did not detail the number of casualties on the side of the joint forces.

Somalia government forces backed by international partners and local fighters have in recent days enhanced operations against Al-Shabaab across the country as parts of ongoing efforts to eradicate the militants from the Horn of Africa Nation.

The joint operations have also successfully led to the destruction of several hideouts and extortion centres used by the terror group to inflict harm and fear among the Somali people for decades.

Somalia government and its allied forces have however pledged to continue the military activities in the coming days in a bid to ensure that the Islamist group is eliminated from the country and peace and stability is restored in areas under their control.

