The Government of Somalia has successfully repatriated 145 of its nationals who had endured various forms of hardship while in Libya.

This marks a significant step in the government’s ongoing efforts to support and protect Somali citizens abroad.

Of the 145 returnees, 37 were welcomed at Hargeisa International Airport, while the remaining 108 arrived at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu.

Their return was made possible through the Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) program, which is funded by the European Union (EU in Somalia) and coordinated by the International Organization for Migration (IOM Somalia) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR Somalia).

The repatriation follows a series of collaborative efforts between Somali authorities and international partners to ensure the safe return of citizens who faced exploitation, abuse, and dire conditions in Libya.

This operation is part of the Somali government’s broader strategy to address the challenges faced by its nationals living in foreign countries, particularly in regions where they are vulnerable to human trafficking and exploitation.

The repatriation is a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of its people, ensuring their safety and reintegration into society upon their return.

The Somali government has emphasized that it will continue to pursue similar initiatives to safeguard its citizens and provide them with support as they rebuild their lives.

This recent repatriation marks a critical milestone in the country’s efforts to address the plight of Somali nationals abroad and reaffirm its duty to protect its citizens on a global scale.