Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi has firmly rejected any suggestion of accommodating the terrorist group Al-Shabab, stating that their “ideology of violence and terror has no place in a peaceful Somalia.”

Fiqi’s statement comes in the wake of a controversial remark made by the country’s former National Security Adviser, Abdisaid Muse Ali, who suggested that the Somali government should allow Al-Shabab to take over if it cannot counter the repeated challenges to Somalia’s sovereignty by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Fiqi reaffirmed that Al-Shabab remains a designated international terrorist organization that poses a grave threat to Somalia, the region, and beyond.

He emphasized the Federal Government of Somalia’s (FGS) resolute stance in safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“We categorically reject and condemn any statements that jeopardize our nation’s recovery, hard-earned victories, national security, the rule of law, and our shared aspirations for a better Somalia,” Fiqi said.

The diplomatic tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia have escalated significantly since January 1, when Ethiopia signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the self-declared independent state of Somaliland.

The agreement grants Ethiopia sea access and a military base in exchange for potential recognition of Somaliland’s statehood, a move strongly rejected by the Somali government.

In April, the Somali government expelled the Ethiopian ambassador and ordered the closure of Ethiopian consulates in Somaliland and Puntland, further straining the already fragile relations between the two countries.

Somaliland, which seceded from Somalia more than 30 years ago, is not recognized as an independent state by the African Union (AU) or the United Nations.