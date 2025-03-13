The Federal Government of Somalia has announced the successful execution of a targeted operation that led to the deaths of two senior leaders of the Al-Shabaab militant group, along with numerous other fighters. According to a statement from the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), the operation was carried out in the Jambaluul area of the Lower Shabelle region, marking a significant blow to the extremist group.

NISA’s report revealed that the two key individuals killed in the operation were responsible for critical aspects of Al-Shabaab’s operations, namely bombings and financial management. The operation, which was based on precise intelligence gathered by Somali security forces, targeted a hideout where the leaders and several militants were located.

The two senior Al-Shabaab members killed were identified as:

Farhan osman (Farxaan Karuur) Farxaan Karuur was reportedly the mastermind behind many of Al-Shabaab’s bombing campaigns in the Banaadir and Lower Shabelle regions.

He played a pivotal role in planning and executing attacks in Mogadishu and its surrounding areas, which resulted in significant civilian casualties and damage to local infrastructure.

Ahmed Gumaar Known for his role as Al-Shabaab’s financial manager, Ahmed Gumaar was in charge of overseeing the funds generated from areas controlled by the group.His leadership in financial operations had been central to the group’s ability to sustain its activities across Somalia.

The NISA statement emphasized that the operation was carefully planned, with intelligence confirming the exact location of the targets.

Somali security forces, supported by international allies, executed an airstrike targeting the compound where the senior leaders and their associates were hiding.

The successful operation in Jambaluul not only led to the elimination of these key figures but also resulted in the deaths of several other militants, further weakening Al-Shabaab’s leadership structure.

The operation highlights ongoing efforts by the Somali government to combat terrorism and restore stability to the country.

The Somali government has long pledged to intensify its fight against Al-Shabaab, promising increased efforts to neutralize the group with the support of the Somali people and international partners.

This recent operation is seen as a significant step in the government’s broader strategy to dismantle the extremist organization.

In a follow-up statement, Somali authorities reiterated their commitment to safeguarding national security, emphasizing that such operations would continue until Al-Shabaab is defeated.