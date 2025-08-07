Mogadishu – The Federal Government of Somalia has issued an official statement addressing the tense security situation in the Gedo region, where military activities and troop movements have been reported in recent days.

Although the brief government communique did not go into specific details, it acknowledged ongoing operations and security mobilization in the area. The Ministry of Information noted that relevant security agencies are actively monitoring the developments, and urged the public to rely on official government channels for updates.

The government reiterated its commitment to upholding national unity, ensuring the safety of civilians, and resolving any internal tensions through dialogue and legal frameworks.

The Gedo region has long been a flashpoint for political and security tensions, often tied to disputes between federal and regional administrations, as well as military campaigns targeting Al-Shabaab elements.