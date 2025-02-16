The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Abdishalaan Abdikadir Ali, along with key government ministers, parliamentarians, and the Governor of Banadir Region, who is also the Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Amir, attended an important event that marked the ongoing improvements in the quality and protection of the Somali passport.

The event served as a platform to showcase the strides made in enhancing the credibility and global standing of the Somali passport.

During the event, the Director-General of the Ministry of Immigration and Nationality of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Sheikh Mustafa Sheikh Ali Dhuxulow, delivered remarks on the commitment to further improving the Somali passport.

He outlined the ongoing efforts to safeguard the passport’s reputation and stressed that it would continue to be a focal point for the government’s attention and development.

Governor Mohamed Ahmed Amir, who also serves as the Mayor of Mogadishu, praised the Immigration and Nationality Directorate for its dedication to improving the Somali passport and commended the significant progress made in upgrading the passport’s features and security.

He emphasized that the quality of the Somali passport is not just the responsibility of the government, but of the Somali people as a whole. “Maintaining a high-quality passport is a collective responsibility, one that reflects the country’s image and international standing,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Abdisalaan Abdikadir Ali also addressed the gathering, highlighting the passport’s evolution over time. He pointed out that, after passing through several developmental stages, the Somali passport is now in a much stronger position compared to previous years.

His remarks underscored the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure that the Somali passport is widely accepted and respected around the world.

The event was seen as a key moment in Somalia’s journey towards improving national identification and international representation, signaling a brighter future for the Somali passport on the global stage.