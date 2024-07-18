The Somali National Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Committee (NAMLC) has released the names and details of eight senior Al-Shabaab members.

The NAMLC has stated that it is now illegal to engage in any financial transactions with these individuals, who hold various leadership positions within the militant group, including roles in finance, security, the shura council, regional relations, and senior leadership.

The crackdown is being implemented nationwide across Somalia by the Somali government.

The NAMLC’s announcement and the subsequent ban on financial dealings with the Al-Shabaab members came into effect recently, as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to tackle the longstanding issue of money laundering in the country.

Somalia has long been grappling with the scourge of money laundering, which has been a significant source of funding for terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab. The Somali government has been under pressure from the international community to address this problem and disrupt the flow of illicit funds.

Companies and financial reporting agencies in Somalia are now required to submit reports if they encounter any suspicious information related to the designated Al-Shabaab members.

The government has also issued a detailed chart containing the individuals’ names, clans, positions within Al-Shabaab, and additional comments.

The move is part of the Somali government’s broader strategy to crack down on the militant group’s sources of funding and disrupt its ability to operate within the country.

By targeting the group’s senior leadership and their financial activities, the government hopes to undermine Al-Shabaab’s capacity to carry out attacks and expand its influence in Somalia.

Somalia’s struggle with money laundering has been exacerbated by the country’s long-standing political and security challenges, as well as the limited capacity of its financial institutions.