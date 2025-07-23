The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) strongly condemns the unlawful hijacking of the SEA WORLD vessel, which was flying the flag of Comoros and en route to Mogadishu Port carrying military and commercial cargo.

The vessel was transporting military equipment designated for the TÜRKSOM Military Training Centre in accordance with bilateral defense agreements between Somalia and Türkiye. This cargo was legally sanctioned under Somalia’s national laws and fully compliant with international regulations, particularly defense cooperation protocols. In addition to defense equipment, the ship also carried commercial goods belonging to Somali traders.

The Federal Government asserts that this hijacking, reportedly perpetrated by individuals linked to the Puntland State of Somalia, is a direct violation of Article 54 of Somalia’s Provisional Constitution, which places the sole responsibility for national defense and maritime security with the Federal Government. This act undermines Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

According to international maritime law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and Somalia’s Penal Code, any unauthorized seizure of a legally operating vessel is considered piracy and a criminal offense.

Demands the immediate and unconditional release of the SEA WORLD vessel and its cargo, emphasizing the shipment’s critical role in national security—including that of Puntland itself.

Issues a strong warning to the Puntland administration against further illegal operations in coastal waters, and urges it to collaborate with the Federal Government to ensure the safe passage of maritime traffic under Somalia’s legal jurisdiction.

Reaffirms its national and international legal mandate to prosecute piracy and criminal acts committed in Somali waters.

As the constitutional authority over defense and security, the FGS states it will not tolerate actions that infringe upon its sovereignty or jeopardize maritime safety. In response to this incident, the government reserves the right to implement lawful security measures targeting maritime areas and coastal zones used to facilitate piracy and other illegal activities.

The Somali Government urges all Federal Member States, including Puntland, to respect the Constitution and uphold the Federal Government’s exclusive role in national defense and maritime affairs. Any deviation threatens not only the rule of law but also the stability and security of Somalia as a whole.