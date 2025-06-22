In a significant counterterrorism operation, Somali government forces carried out targeted airstrikes late Saturday night on Al-Shabaab strongholds in Aadan Yabaal, a district located in the Middle Shabelle region, destroying vehicles reportedly being prepared for suicide bomb attacks.

According to an official government statement issued Sunday morning, the airstrikes, executed by Somali National Army (SNA) forces in coordination with allied air support, hit strategic militant targets in Aadan Yabaal. The strikes specifically targeted vehicles rigged with explosives that were allegedly in final stages of preparation by the extremist group Al-Shabaab.

“The operation successfully neutralized several car bombs that were being assembled for imminent attacks,” the Ministry of Information confirmed. “Additionally, a weapons storage site used by the group was completely destroyed.”

The strikes were conducted overnight in Aadan Yabaal, a known hotspot of Al-Shabaab activity in Middle Shabelle. The region has been under increased surveillance and military pressure following intelligence reports indicating renewed insurgent mobilization.

This latest assault follows another aerial operation in the same district just weeks ago that reportedly killed several Al-Shabaab militants.

The operation marks a strategic blow to Al-Shabaab’s operational capacity in the central regions of Somalia. Aadan Yabaal has long served as a launchpad for attacks targeting both military and civilian infrastructure in Mogadishu and surrounding towns.

By preemptively destroying vehicles intended for suicide missions, the government has potentially averted mass-casualty attacks and disrupted an ongoing bombing campaign.

The offensive was led by the Somali National Army, with probable support from international partners—though the government did not confirm whether U.S. or African Union forces assisted in the strike.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, remains Somalia’s most persistent insurgent threat, routinely targeting military bases, government buildings, and urban centers.

Short-Term: The successful strike is expected to delay or disrupt planned Al-Shabaab attacks, giving security forces time to reinforce key installations.

Long-Term: It underscores the growing capability of Somali forces to conduct precision strikes based on real-time intelligence, a shift from reactive to proactive counterterrorism.

Security analysts note that repeated airstrikes in Aadan Yabaal may force Al-Shabaab to relocate its operations, thereby weakening its regional grip.