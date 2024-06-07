Mogadishu, June 03, 2024 – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, departed for New York on Monday, leading the delegation of the Federal Republic of Somalia to participate in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, which is scheduled to hold elections for membership of the Security Council on June 6.

Effective January 1, 2025, Somalia, alongside other newly elected non-permanent members of the Security Council, will begin their terms, serving until December 31, 2026.

Somalia’s candidacy for the open African seat, dedicated to the East Africa sub-region, remains uncontested, aligning with the rotational framework of the Africa Group.

The announcement of Somalia’s candidacy dates back to 2018 and was formally endorsed at the 44th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council in February 2024.

Somalia, a member of the United Nations since its independence in 1960, has a history of engagement with the Security Council, holding a seat during the 1971-1972 term and contributing to discussions and decisions addressing global peace and security issues.