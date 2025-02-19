The Minister of Finance of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Bihi Imaan Eige, participated in the 23rd Ministerial Meeting of the Horn of Africa Initiative held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The event brought together Finance Ministers from across the region, alongside nearly 300 delegates representing countries from the Horn of Africa.

During the high-level forum, discussions centered around the implementation of key regional development projects aimed at fostering economic collaboration.

Minister Biixi highlighted the significance of facilitating cross-border trade and streamlining economic investments, emphasizing how these efforts could unlock the full potential of the region’s abundant natural resources.

Minister Biixi further stressed that the Somali government is actively pursuing diversified investments across multiple sectors as part of its broader economic strategy.

These efforts are designed to stimulate economic growth and reduce the nation’s dependence on foreign aid, ultimately paving the way for sustainable development.

The Horn of Africa Initiative continues to serve as an important platform for regional cooperation, with a focus on tackling shared challenges and promoting mutual prosperity.

The Somali government’s active participation in these discussions underscores its commitment to regional integration and economic transformation.