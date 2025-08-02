The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) has mobilized its largest military deployment to date in a renewed offensive aimed at liberating key areas of Middle Shabelle still under the control of the militant group Al-Shabaab — with the strategic district of Aadan Yabaal as the primary target.

The troops, showcased during a military parade in Garasweyne, were described by officials as specially trained and heavily equipped for high-risk counterinsurgency operations. The forces are equipped with modern weaponry and logistics support, and have been tasked with securing government presence in reclaimed areas and restoring law and order.

Military commanders leading the effort confirmed that this is part of the second phase of Somalia’s national offensive against Al-Shabaab. The campaign aims to fully liberate remaining areas in the country’s central regions where the group still maintains a foothold.

The operation, expected to launch in the coming days, is built around a joint strategy involving the Somali National Army (SNA), Police units, and local community defense forces.

Currently, Aadan Yabaal remains under the control of Al-Shabaab militants, making it one of the last major districts in Middle Shabelle not yet recaptured by the government. Officials say the area’s strategic importance makes it a critical prize in the broader fight to restore stability and governance across the region.

This latest mobilization signals a serious escalation in Somalia’s campaign to dismantle the insurgent network — and reclaim lost ground, both physically and politically.