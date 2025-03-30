The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, today participated in Eid al-Fitr prayers alongside thousands of citizens at Ali Jimcale Mosque in Mogadishu, marking a moment of national unity and solidarity.

During the occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister extended heartfelt Eid greetings to Somali National Army soldiers and local forces who are currently engaged in the fight against terrorism and safeguarding the nation’s security.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Abdissalam expressed his deepest appreciation for the heroic efforts of Somali forces on the front lines, emphasizing their tireless commitment to defending the Somali people and the country.

He assured that their sacrifices were essential for the ongoing security and stability of Somalia.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to all Somali citizens on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, with special recognition to the national heroes who are celebrating this Eid on the frontlines of the battle.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, we have witnessed unity and resilience, and now we must strengthen our collaboration between the public and security agencies to ensure peace and stability for all Somalis,” he stated.

The Deputy Prime Minister further stressed that it is time for a united national effort to eliminate extremist groups, particularly the Al-Shabaab who pose a severe threat to Somalia’s peace.

He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering support for the Somali National Army and local defense forces in their critical mission to rid the country of violent extremism.

“We have reached a decisive moment in the fight against the Khawaarij. We must come together as a nation and support our brave soldiers who are fighting to cleanse our land from these ruthless groups,” he added.