Somali delegation participated in the 36th conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU) held in Algiers, Algeria.

The meeting was focusing on key issues, with a priority on the brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The attendees discussied on ways to provide support for the brotherly Palestinian people.

The meeting also discussed the current situation in the Arab World.

The AIPU Conference was attended by heads of parliaments and councils, delegation leaders, and representatives of several regional and international organizations and institutions.

The conference discussed developments in the Palestinian cause and the current situations in the Arab region.

In a communique issued after the conclusion of the meeting on Monday, the AIPU hailed the incredible efforts of Saudi Arabia, led by for strongly supporting the Palestinian cause.

The statement also commended Saudi Arabia for hosting several Arab, Islamic, and African summits to support the Palestinian cause and to put an end to the aggression against the Palestinian people.