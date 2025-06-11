Nice, France – A Somali delegation from the Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy is attending the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3), currently underway in Nice, France, from June 9 to 13, 2025. The governments of France and Costa Rica co-host the conference.

The Somali delegation includes Keenadid Mumin Ali, Director of the Department of Marine Environment and Protection, and Abdullahi Addow, Coordinator of the Badmaal Marine Project. They are representing Somalia’s commitment to ocean conservation, sustainable marine resource use, and climate resilience.

This year’s conference theme focuses on “Accelerating Action for Oceans,” aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG 14) – “Life Below Water.” Discussions revolve around innovative solutions to protect the oceans, address marine pollution, and promote global cooperation in sustainable ocean governance.

The Somali delegation is emphasizing:

Strengthening international collaboration for marine protection

Advocating for practical solutions in sustainable use of ocean resources

Highlighting the impact of climate change on marine ecosystems

Promoting Somali-led conservation initiatives under the Blue Economy framework

Participation in UNOC 3 presents a unique opportunity for Somalia to contribute to the global discourse on ocean protection and to build partnerships for technical and financial support toward its maritime development goals.

UNOC 3 brings together governments, scientists, NGOs, and stakeholders from around the world to advance concrete commitments toward ocean health. Somalia’s active involvement reaffirms its dedication to marine sustainability and the responsible utilization of its vast ocean resources, in line with international environmental objectives.