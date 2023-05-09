Somali Defense Minister Refutes Organ Harvesting Claims

The Ministry of Defense of Somalia has refuted reports that organs were removed from one of its soldiers who died after falling ill while undergoing training in Uganda.

Defense Minister Abdiqadir Mohamed Nur said the deceased soldier, who was undergoing training in Kampala, fell ill and was admitted to a hospital where he later died.

The minister clarified that an autopsy was performed on the soldier’s body to determine the cause of his death, in accordance with international procedures.

“The person must be dissected to confirm the cause of his death. His report and file including the reasons for his death and his body were prepared and then brought to the country,” the defense minister stated.

Minister Nur emphasized that the government of Somalia would never allow mistreatment of its soldiers.

He explained that Somalia has deployed troops to Uganda and other countries to ensure such incidents do not occur.

The minister said the surgery performed on the soldier’s body was misinterpreted and the soldier’s family was misinformed.

The statement from the Defense Ministry comes amid reports that 19-year old Somali soldier Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Noor, who was recruited in Kampala, died under mysterious circumstances on April 17, 2023 and that his organs were harvested.

